    NMCB 11 Alfa Company in Rota [Image 2 of 3]

    NMCB 11 Alfa Company in Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    U.S. Navy Construction Mechanic Constuctionman Reines Watson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, manages the mechanic shop's toolroom on Camp Mitchell, Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 22, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to the TWENTY SECOND Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
