NMCB 11 Alfa Company in Rota

U.S. Navy Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Dakota Hess, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, left, and Equipment Operator 3rd Class Charles Mathenge, assigned to NMCB 11, sign paperwork to confirm the turnover of a 40-ton hydraulic crane on Camp Mitchell, Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 22, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to the TWENTY SECOND Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES