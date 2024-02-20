Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 Alfa Company in Rota [Image 1 of 3]

    NMCB 11 Alfa Company in Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    U.S. Navy Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Dakota Hess, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, left, and Equipment Operator 3rd Class Charles Mathenge, assigned to NMCB 11, sign paperwork to confirm the turnover of a 40-ton hydraulic crane on Camp Mitchell, Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 22, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to the TWENTY SECOND Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    This work, NMCB 11 Alfa Company in Rota [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

