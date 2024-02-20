39th Air Base Wing contingency response exercise

Equipment is pre-staged at a training site during a contingency exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 13, 2024. The event was designed to exercise 39 Air Base Wing emergency response capabilities and provide Airmen with hands-on training. Routine training exercises optimize overall readiness in response to a chemical, biological, or radiological incident. The mission-focused training also allowed engineers, medical, emergency management, explosive ordnance disposal, bioenvironmental, communications, and several other disciplines to rehearse their capabilities both logistically and operationally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Seth Stang)

