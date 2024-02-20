Equipment is pre-staged at a training site during a contingency exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 13, 2024. The event was designed to exercise 39 Air Base Wing emergency response capabilities and provide Airmen with hands-on training. Routine training exercises optimize overall readiness in response to a chemical, biological, or radiological incident. The mission-focused training also allowed engineers, medical, emergency management, explosive ordnance disposal, bioenvironmental, communications, and several other disciplines to rehearse their capabilities both logistically and operationally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Seth Stang)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 04:14
|Photo ID:
|8251131
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-WC654-9958
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 39th Air Base Wing contingency response exercise [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Seth Stang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT