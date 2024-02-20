Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Air Base Wing contingency response exercise [Image 13 of 19]

    39th Air Base Wing contingency response exercise

    TURKEY

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Seth Stang 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron set up power sources for command-and-control tents during a contingency at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 13, 2024. The event was designed to exercise 39 Air Base Wing emergency response capabilities and provide Airmen with hands-on training. Routine training exercises optimize overall readiness in response to a chemical, biological, or radiological incident. The mission-focused training also allowed engineers, medical, emergency management, explosive ordnance disposal, bioenvironmental, communications, and several other disciplines to rehearse their capabilities both logistically and operationally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Seth Stang)

