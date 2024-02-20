Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Air Base Wing contingency response exercise [Image 18 of 19]

    39th Air Base Wing contingency response exercise

    TURKEY

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Capt. Kaitlin Cashin 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Robert Shoeneberg, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, and Col. Kevin Lord, 39th ABW commander, view oxygen tank equipment used by 39th ABW Emergency Management Support Team during a contingency exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 13, 2024. The team also practiced using the ADM - 300, which can be outfitted with probes to detect Alpha and Beta radiation as well as Gamma and X-rays. The event was designed to exercise 39 Air Base Wing emergency response capabilities and provide Airmen with hands-on training. Routine training exercises optimize overall readiness in response to a chemical, biological, or radiological incident. The mission-focused training also allowed engineers, medical, emergency management, explosive ordnance disposal, bioenvironmental, communications, and several other disciplines to rehearse their capabilities both logistically and operationally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlin Cashin)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 04:20
    Photo ID: 8251139
    VIRIN: 240213-F-ZD002-2415
    Location: TR
