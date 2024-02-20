Marine Thrift Shop donates $10,000 to support Okinawa children's hospitals

Marine Thrift Shop Okinawa staff members and representatives of Lions Clubs International, Okinawa, pose for a group photo after an official donation and the exchange of gifts at the Okinawa Harborview Hotel in Naha City, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 22, 2024. The Marine Thrift Shop staff members organized a donation of $10,000 to Lions Clubs International, a service organization, to support the local Japanese community. The donations will be funneled to through the organization and given to the Cancer Childrens Parents Association. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

