    Marine Thrift Shop donates $10,000 to support Okinawa children's hospitals [Image 3 of 3]

    Marine Thrift Shop donates $10,000 to support Okinawa children's hospitals

    NAHA CITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Marine Thrift Shop Okinawa staff members and representatives of Lions Clubs International, Okinawa, pose for a group photo after an official donation and the exchange of gifts at the Okinawa Harborview Hotel in Naha City, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 22, 2024. The Marine Thrift Shop staff members organized a donation of $10,000 to Lions Clubs International, a service organization, to support the local Japanese community. The donations will be funneled to through the organization and given to the Cancer Childrens Parents Association. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 01:13
    Location: NAHA CITY, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Marine Thrift Shop donates $10,000 to support Okinawa children's hospitals [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    MTF
    AWWA
    Marine Thrift Shop
    Lions Clubs International

