Marine Thrift Shop donates $10,000 to support Okinawa children's hospitals

Asako Ishimura, left, a community relations specialist with G-7, Government and External Affairs, Jeahn Creviston, center, president of Marine Thrift Shop, Okinawa, and Kinjyo Hiroshi, right, the Okinawa region chairman of Lions Clubs International, receive applause after the Marine Thrift Shop’s donation to Lions Clubs International at the Okinawa Harborview Hotel in Naha City, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 22, 2024. The Marine Thrift Shop made a donation of $10,000 to Lions Clubs International, a service organization, to support the local Japanese community. The donations will be funneled through the organization and given to the Cancer Childrens Parents Association. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 01:14
|Location:
|NAHA CITY, OKINAWA, JP
