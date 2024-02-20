Children pose with aviation leaders after being presented the Al Wooden Endeavor Scholarship at the Changi Exhibition Center, Republic of Singapore, Feb. 22, 2024. The ceremony was held during the Singapore Airshow 2024, one of the largest defense exhibitions and tradeshows in the Pacific and this year it continues with over 1000 exhibitors from 50 countries participating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 01:04 Photo ID: 8251034 VIRIN: 240222-F-MT297-1126 Resolution: 3774x2696 Size: 1.49 MB Location: SINGAPORE, SG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoD participates in Singapore Airshow 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.