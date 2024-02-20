Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD participates in Singapore Airshow 2024

    DoD participates in Singapore Airshow 2024

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Children pose with aviation leaders after being presented the Al Wooden Endeavor Scholarship at the Changi Exhibition Center, Republic of Singapore, Feb. 22, 2024. The ceremony was held during the Singapore Airshow 2024, one of the largest defense exhibitions and tradeshows in the Pacific and this year it continues with over 1000 exhibitors from 50 countries participating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG
    This work, DoD participates in Singapore Airshow 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

