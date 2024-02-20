DoD participates in Singapore Airshow 2024

Crowds view aircraft during the Singapore Airshow 2024 at Changi Exhibition Center, Republic of Singapore, Feb. 22, 2024. This airshow is one of the largest defense exhibitions and tradeshows in the Pacific and this year showcases over 1000 exhibitors from 50 countries participating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

