Focus: True North social worker breaks world record

Ian Bell, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron True North social worker and powerlifter, adds chalk to his hands before lifting weights at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2024. Ian is the current holder of the International Powerlifting Federation Equipped Deadlift World Record for the 105-kilogram weight class (856.5 pounds/388.5 kilograms). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

