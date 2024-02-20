Ian Bell, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron True North social worker and powerlifter, lifts weights at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2024. Ian’s duties as a True North social worker include counseling uniformed members, promoting positive help-seeking cultures, teaching resilience skills and acting as a guide to helping members get the elevated care they need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)
Focus: True North social worker breaks world record
