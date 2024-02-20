Focus: True North social worker breaks world record

Ian Bell, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron True North social worker and powerlifter, lifts weights at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2024. Ian’s duties as a True North social worker include counseling uniformed members, promoting positive help-seeking cultures, teaching resilience skills and acting as a guide to helping members get the elevated care they need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

