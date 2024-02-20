Ian Bell, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron True North social worker and powerlifter, loads plates onto a barbell before lifting weights Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2024. Ian is the current holder of the International Powerlifting Federation Equipped Deadlift World Record for the 105-kilogram weight class (856.5 pounds/388.5 kilograms). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)
Focus: True North social worker breaks world record
