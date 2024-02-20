Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Focus: True North social worker breaks world record [Image 2 of 4]

    Focus: True North social worker breaks world record

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Ian Bell, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron True North social worker and powerlifter, loads plates onto a barbell before lifting weights Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2024. Ian is the current holder of the International Powerlifting Federation Equipped Deadlift World Record for the 105-kilogram weight class (856.5 pounds/388.5 kilograms). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 20:43
    Photo ID: 8250842
    VIRIN: 240216-F-IK699-1094
    Resolution: 2385x4240
    Size: 732.41 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Focus: True North social worker breaks world record [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Focus: True North social worker breaks world record
    Focus: True North social worker breaks world record
    Focus: True North social worker breaks world record
    Focus: True North social worker breaks world record

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Focus: True North social worker breaks world record

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    18th Wing
    resilience
    powerlifting
    True North

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT