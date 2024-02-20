Cherry Point Naval Officers Conduct Intermediate Leadership Course

Navy Capt. Kevin Brown, Commander and Director of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, speaks to Navy Officers serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point attending Intermediate Leadership Course on Feb. 15, 2024. The course is a multi-day training program intended to prepare intermediate Naval Officers for challenges they will face in future duty assignments.

