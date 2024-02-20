Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Naval Officers Conduct Intermediate Leadership Course [Image 3 of 3]

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Capt. Kevin Brown, Commander and Director of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, speaks to Navy Officers serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point attending Intermediate Leadership Course on Feb. 15, 2024. The course is a multi-day training program intended to prepare intermediate Naval Officers for challenges they will face in future duty assignments.

    This work, Cherry Point Naval Officers Conduct Intermediate Leadership Course [Image 3 of 3], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

