Cherry Point Naval Officers Conduct Intermediate Leadership Course

Master Chief Jason Roeder, Command Master Chief of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, speaks to Navy Officers serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point attending Intermediate Leadership Course on Feb. 15, 2024. . The course is a multi-day training program intended to prepare intermediate Naval Officers for challenges they will face in future duty assignments.

