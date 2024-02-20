Cherry Point Naval Officers Conduct Intermediate Leadership Course

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Capt. Kevin Brown, Commander and Director of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune,...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Capt. Kevin Brown, Commander and Director of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, speaks to Navy Officers serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point attending Intermediate Leadership Course on Feb. 15, 2024. The course is a multi-day training program intended to prepare intermediate Naval Officers for challenges they will face in future duty assignments. see less | View Image Page

Leaders serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point gathered mid-February 2024 to hone their craft and develop awareness of emerging challenges facing Sailors in the U.S. Navy.



Naval Officers serving aboard MCAS Cherry Point conducted an iteration of Intermediate Leadership Course aboard the base from February 12 to 16, to develop their knowledge and prepare themselves for challenging future assignments.



“To be successful, I think more than ever today…you have to make sure that every single person on [your] team understands how they fit and what they do is critically important” said Navy Capt. Kevin Brown, Commander and Director of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and one the course’s keynote speakers.



ILC is a one-week training session intended to prepare intermediate level Naval Officers for the challenges of serving as a Department Head or equivalent in the service. The course curriculum includes lessons and case studies focusing on self-awareness, leadership, character and ethics.



Master Chief Jason Roeder, Command Master Chief of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and another of the course’s keynote speakers, urged the assembled officers to wisely employ their enlisted Sailors and to identify their talents and gifts towards mission accomplishment.