AFMAO holds Ash Wednesday mass

Staff Sgt. William Griffith, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations religious affairs Airman, reads a passage during an Ash Wednesday mass at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 14, 2024. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, which starts a period of fasting, prayer and acts of charity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)

