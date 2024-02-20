Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMAO holds Ash Wednesday mass [Image 2 of 3]

    AFMAO holds Ash Wednesday mass

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Alvarado 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Staff Sgt. William Griffith, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations religious affairs Airman, reads a passage during an Ash Wednesday mass at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 14, 2024. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, which starts a period of fasting, prayer and acts of charity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)

    Spirituality
    Reflection
    Resilience
    Ash Wednesday
    Lent
    AFMAO

