Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMAO holds Ash Wednesday mass [Image 1 of 3]

    AFMAO holds Ash Wednesday mass

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Alvarado 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Major Jesus Navarrete, deputy wing chaplain, reads from the Roman Missal during the beginning of an Ash Wednesday mass at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 14, 2024. The mass was held for members of the mortuary and began a period of fasting, prayer and acts of charity during Lent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew J. Alvarado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 08:52
    Photo ID: 8249522
    VIRIN: 240214-F-TI641-1032
    Resolution: 4668x3392
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMAO holds Ash Wednesday mass [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFMAO holds Ash Wednesday mass
    AFMAO holds Ash Wednesday mass
    AFMAO holds Ash Wednesday mass

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spirituality
    Reflection
    Resilience
    Ash Wednesday
    AFMAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT