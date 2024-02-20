Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Flight Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jorge LeBaron 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    240118-N-EH898-1005 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 18, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, prepares to take off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 18. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo_

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 03:01
    Photo ID: 8249353
    VIRIN: 240118-N-EH898-1005
    Resolution: 4924x3283
    Size: 884.8 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jorge LeBaron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IKE Conducts Flight Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Flight Operations

    TAGS

    NIMITZ-CLASS
    FLIGHT OPERATIONS
    F/A-18E SUPER HORNET
    AIRCRAFT CARRIER
    USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER (CVN 69)
    STRIKE FIGHTER SQUADRON (VFA) 105

