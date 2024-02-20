USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Flight Operations

240118-N-EH898-1005 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 18, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, prepares to take off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 18. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo_

