    IKE Conducts Flight Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    IKE Conducts Flight Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.18.2024

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    240117-N-VC924-2036 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 17, 2024) Two shooters signal to aircraft during flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 17. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE Conducts Flight Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

