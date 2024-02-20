USS Gravely Transits Bab al-Mandeb

240121-N-BT677-1044 BAB AL-MANDEB (Jan. 21, 2024) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Kiana Lopez, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), stands watch during a transit through Bab-al-Mandeb, Jan. 21. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)
