    USS Gravely Transits Bab al-Mandeb [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Gravely Transits Bab al-Mandeb

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    240121-N-BT677-1008 BAB AL-MANDEB (Jan. 21, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) escorts the merchant vessel Ocean Jazz during a transit through Bab al-Mandeb, Jan. 21. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

