240121-N-BT677-1041 BAB AL-MANDEB (Jan. 21, 2024) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Ruben Zavala, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), stands watch during a transit through Bab-al-Mandeb, Jan. 21. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 02:25 Photo ID: 8249340 VIRIN: 240121-N-BT677-1041 Resolution: 3897x3428 Size: 1.63 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gravely Transits Bab al-Mandeb [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.