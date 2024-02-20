U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dylan Fowler, a military working dog handler with Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, poses for a photo with an Okinawa resident during the Annual Urasoe City Tedako walk on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 17, 2024. The 20-kilometer course took over 2,100 participants on a path through Camp Kinser and the surrounding community. The Tedako walk is an annual event designed to foster relationships with the local community and to promote physical fitness. Fowler is a native of Maine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Pham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 00:35 Photo ID: 8249252 VIRIN: 240217-M-VU652-1180 Resolution: 5464x8192 Size: 21.5 MB Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Urasoe City Tedako Walk 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Vincent Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.