    Urasoe City Tedako Walk 2024 [Image 9 of 11]

    Urasoe City Tedako Walk 2024

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Vincent Pham 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Firefighters with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services give Okinawa residents a firetruck tour during the Annual Urasoe City Tedako walk on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 17, 2024. The 20-kilometer course took over 2,100 participants on a path through Camp Kinser and the surrounding community. The Tedako walk is an annual event designed to foster relationships with the local community and to promote physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Pham)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 00:35
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
