Strengthening international security cooperation: Mongolian Armed Forces visit Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

Colonel T. Galbadrakh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces, made a pivotal visit to the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Feb. 14, 2024. Welcomed by Randy “Church” Kee, the Director of the Stevens Center, and other TSC leaders and staff, Galbadrakh's visit marked a significant milestone in enhancing ties between Mongolia and the United States, particularly in the realm of defense and security. The visit, coordinated through the National Guard's State Partnership Program (SPP), underscores the program's evolution into a vital instrument for bolstering U.S. security cooperation on the global stage. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

