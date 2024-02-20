Randy “Church” Kee, the Director of the Stevens Center speaks with Colonel T. Galbadrakh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces, during a visit to the center located on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Feb. 14, 2024. Galbadrakh's visit marked a significant milestone in enhancing ties between Mongolia and the United States, particularly in the realm of defense and security. The visit, coordinated through the National Guard's State Partnership Program (SPP), underscores the program's evolution into a vital instrument for bolstering U.S. security cooperation on the global stage. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 22:04 Photo ID: 8249203 VIRIN: 240214-D-DA409-1002 Resolution: 5038x2949 Size: 1.4 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strengthening international security cooperation: Mongolian Armed Forces visit Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies [Image 4 of 4], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.