    Strengthening international security cooperation: Mongolian Armed Forces visit Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies [Image 2 of 4]

    Strengthening international security cooperation: Mongolian Armed Forces visit Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Colonel T. Galbadrakh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces, speaks with Randy “Church” Kee, the Director of the Stevens Center, and other TSC leaders at the center located on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Feb. 14, 2024. Galbadrakh's visit marked a significant milestone in enhancing ties between Mongolia and the United States, particularly in the realm of defense and security. The visit, coordinated through the National Guard's State Partnership Program (SPP), underscores the program's evolution into a vital instrument for bolstering U.S. security cooperation on the global stage. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 22:04
    Photo ID: 8249204
    VIRIN: 240214-D-DA409-1001
    Resolution: 6008x3155
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening international security cooperation: Mongolian Armed Forces visit Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies [Image 4 of 4], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    DSCA
    security cooperation
    Mongolian Armed Forces
    regional center
    Ted Stevens Center

