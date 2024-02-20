Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks with Jon-Michael Wooten, project manager for I-4 fuel tank cleaning and maintenance from WSP Global Inc., and Frank Santos, fuels director of CFAS, inside the I-4 fuel tank at CFAS’s Iorizaki fuel facility Feb. 14, 2024. Fontaine performed inspections of I-4, the Department of Defense’s largest fuel tank in the world holding over 420,900 barrels of oil, as part of the tank’s 20-year cleaning cycle to maintain structural integrity and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Bumps.)
Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 20:17
Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
DoD’s World’s Largest Fuel Tank
