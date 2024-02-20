Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DOD's World's Largest Fuel Tank [Image 2 of 7]

    DOD's World's Largest Fuel Tank

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), climbs down a ladder into the I-4 fuel tank at CFAS’s Iorizaki fuel facility Feb. 14, 2024. Fontaine performed inspections of I-4, the Department of Defense’s largest fuel tank in the world holding over 420,900 barrels of oil, as part of the tank’s 20-year cleaning cycle to maintain structural integrity and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Bumps.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 20:17
    Photo ID: 8249125
    VIRIN: 240214-N-II719-1006
    Resolution: 5331x3554
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD's World's Largest Fuel Tank [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DOD's World's Largest Fuel Tank
    DOD's World's Largest Fuel Tank
    DOD's World's Largest Fuel Tank
    DOD's World's Largest Fuel Tank
    DOD's World's Largest Fuel Tank
    DOD's World's Largest Fuel Tank
    DOD's World's Largest Fuel Tank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DoD&rsquo;s World&rsquo;s Largest Fuel Tank

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    CFAS
    iorizaki
    fueltank
    largestfueltank
    fuelcleaning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT