DOD's World's Largest Fuel Tank

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), inspects repairs of the I-4 fuel tank at CFAS’s Iorizaki fuel facility Feb. 14, 2024. Fontaine performed inspections of I-4, the Department of Defense’s largest fuel tank in the world holding over 420,900 barrels of oil, as part of the tank’s 20-year cleaning cycle to maintain structural integrity and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Bumps.)

