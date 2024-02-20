U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Seabees Construct Shelters During Winter Pioneer 2024

A U.S. Navy Seabee with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion-1, measures cuts needed for shelters during Winter Pioneer 2024 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 17, 2024. Winter Pioneer 24 is a tactical-level exercise demonstrating integrated U.S. Marine Corps Engineer and U.S. Navy Construction units to establish and sustain an advanced naval base, and expeditionary advanced bases, and contribute to maritime domain awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

