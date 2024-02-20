Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Seabees Construct Shelters During Winter Pioneer 2024 [Image 6 of 10]

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Seabees Construct Shelters During Winter Pioneer 2024

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Builder Construction Men Liam Murphy, left, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion-1, and U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Vincent Garza, a combat engineer with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, cut wood to construct a shelter during Winter Pioneer 2024 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 17, 2024. Winter Pioneer 24 is a tactical-level exercise demonstrating integrated U.S. Marine Corps Engineer and U.S. Navy Construction units to establish and sustain an advanced naval base, and expeditionary advanced bases, and contribute to maritime domain awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 19:26
    2nd MLG
    Engineering
    SWA Hut
    USNORTHCOM
    Integration
    8th ESB

