U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Seabees Construct Shelters During Winter Pioneer 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cody Hagenanderson, a combat engineer with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, cuts a four-by-four piece of wood during Winter Pioneer 2024 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 17, 2024. Winter Pioneer 24 is a tactical-level exercise demonstrating integrated U.S. Marine Corps Engineer and U.S. Navy Construction units to establish and sustain an advanced naval base, and expeditionary advanced bases, and contribute to maritime domain awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

