USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts 6th Fleet, Feb. 19, 2024

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 19, 2024) Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, addresses Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) during a visit to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), Feb. 19. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)



Date Taken: 02.18.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024