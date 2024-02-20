USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts 6th Fleet, Feb. 19, 2024

240219-N-ED646-1549

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 19, 2024) Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, addresses the crew aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) through the ship's public announcement system during a scheduled visit, Feb. 19. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)



