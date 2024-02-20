240219-N-ED646-1464

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 19, 2024) Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, left, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, addresses the wardroom aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a scheduled visit to the ship, Feb. 19. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 09:40 Photo ID: 8248022 VIRIN: 240219-N-ED646-1464 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 659.1 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts 6th Fleet, Feb. 19, 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.