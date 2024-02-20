Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts 6th Fleet, Feb. 19, 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Hosts 6th Fleet, Feb. 19, 2024

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240219-N-ED646-1464
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 19, 2024) Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, left, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, addresses the wardroom aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a scheduled visit to the ship, Feb. 19. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

