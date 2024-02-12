Doctor Exam

JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (January 31,2024) Lt. Cmdr. Derek Karr performs a physical examination on a sailor at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany. Karr holds a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. A native of Mountain Lake, Arkansas, Karr says, “Working here gives me the opportunity to interact with a wide variety of service members and their families.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax
