JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (January 31,2024) - Melaine Burks, an occupational health technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, assists a patient. Burks, a native of Sylvester, Georgia, says, “As first contact, I make sure patients have the proper paperwork for appointments.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 13:11
|Photo ID:
|8246737
|VIRIN:
|240131-N-QA097-1005
|Resolution:
|4864x4288
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|ALBANY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, occupational health [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT