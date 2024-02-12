Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    occupational health

    occupational health

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (January 31,2024) - Melaine Burks, an occupational health technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, assists a patient. Burks, a native of Sylvester, Georgia, says, “As first contact, I make sure patients have the proper paperwork for appointments.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax

    This work, occupational health [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    occupational health
    Doctor Exam

    customer service
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany
    occupational health technician

