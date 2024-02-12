Longstanding partnerships recognized at ceremony

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen and Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander, sign a memorandum pledging to continue building stronger ties in their respective communities. Local, state and federally elected officials joined with the Bellevue, Omaha and Sarpy County chambers to commemorate their longstanding partnerships with leaders from Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Feb. 9, 2024. (U.S Air Force photo by Chad Watkins)

