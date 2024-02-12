Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Longstanding partnerships recognized at ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Longstanding partnerships recognized at ceremony

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Chad Watkins 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen and Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander, sign a memorandum pledging to continue building stronger ties in their respective communities. Local, state and federally elected officials joined with the Bellevue, Omaha and Sarpy County chambers to commemorate their longstanding partnerships with leaders from Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Feb. 9, 2024. (U.S Air Force photo by Chad Watkins)

    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
    This work, Longstanding partnerships recognized at ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Chad Watkins, identified by DVIDS

    Offutt AFB
    Governor
    Community Partnership
    Col. Mark Howard
    Jim Pillen

