Longstanding partnerships recognized at ceremony

Local, state and federally elected officials join with the Bellevue, Omaha and Sarpy County chambers representatives and members from across Team Offutt for a photo following a community partnership event at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Feb. 9, 2024. The local leaders signed a community partnership memorandum, which was mostly a symbolic gesture that highlights the past, while pledging to continue working together to build upon what is already established. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Watkins)

