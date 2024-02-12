Ralston Mayor Don Grosser signs a board during a community partnership ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Feb. 9, 2024. The non-binding memorandum focused on strengthening partnership, building trust, resolving conflicts, leveraging resources, increasing capacity as well as recovery and response. (U.S Air Force photo by Chad Watkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 11:07
|Photo ID:
|8246526
|VIRIN:
|240209-F-UT533-1058
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Longstanding partnerships recognized at ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Chad Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Longstanding partnerships recognized at ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT