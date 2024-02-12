Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Longstanding partnerships recognized at ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Longstanding partnerships recognized at ceremony

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Chad Watkins 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Ralston Mayor Don Grosser signs a board during a community partnership ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Feb. 9, 2024. The non-binding memorandum focused on strengthening partnership, building trust, resolving conflicts, leveraging resources, increasing capacity as well as recovery and response. (U.S Air Force photo by Chad Watkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 11:07
    Photo ID: 8246526
    VIRIN: 240209-F-UT533-1058
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Longstanding partnerships recognized at ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Chad Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Longstanding partnerships recognized at ceremony
    Longstanding partnerships recognized at ceremony
    Longstanding partnerships recognized at ceremony
    Longstanding partnerships recognized at ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Longstanding partnerships recognized at ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Offutt AFB
    Governor
    Community Partnership
    Col. Mark Howard
    Jim Pillen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT