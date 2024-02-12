U.S. Air Force Maj. Zachary Overbey, left, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, and Senior Airman Daniel Gasperich, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conduct a post-flight inspection of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th AS during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 9, 2024. JPMRC serves as an opportunity for members of the 36th AS to improve their readiness to deploy under extreme cold-weather conditions, while simultaneously enhancing their ability to operate the C-130J in a challenging tactical environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
|02.09.2024
|02.20.2024 01:03
|8245988
|240209-F-GS842-1491
|8095x5397
|2.71 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|10
|0
This work, Yokota Airmen take on the tundra during JPMRC 24-02 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
