Yokota Airmen take on the tundra during JPMRC 24-02

U.S. Air Force Maj. Zachary Overbey, left, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, and Senior Airman Daniel Gasperich, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conduct a post-flight inspection of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th AS during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 9, 2024. JPMRC serves as an opportunity for members of the 36th AS to improve their readiness to deploy under extreme cold-weather conditions, while simultaneously enhancing their ability to operate the C-130J in a challenging tactical environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

