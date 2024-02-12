Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen take on the tundra during JPMRC 24-02 [Image 1 of 2]

    Yokota Airmen take on the tundra during JPMRC 24-02

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Zachary Overbey, left, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, and Senior Airman Daniel Gasperich, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conduct a post-flight inspection of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th AS during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 9, 2024. JPMRC serves as an opportunity for members of the 36th AS to improve their readiness to deploy under extreme cold-weather conditions, while simultaneously enhancing their ability to operate the C-130J in a challenging tactical environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Alaska
    C-130J Super Hercules
    JPMRC
    INDOPACOM

