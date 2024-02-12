Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen take on the tundra during JPMRC 24-02 [Image 2 of 2]

    Yokota Airmen take on the tundra during JPMRC 24-02

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Gasperich, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, turns the propeller of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 9, 2024. Hosted by the U.S. Army, JPMRC is an annual exercise that prepares forces for deployment operations in an Arctic environment. It includes situational training and live-fire exercises in an effort to refine the large-scale combat capabilities needed in cold-weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    PACAF
    Alaska
    C-130J Super Hercules
    JPMRC
    INDOPACOM

