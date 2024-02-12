Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    65TH Medical Brigade and the Annual HOGUK Field Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    65TH Medical Brigade and the Annual HOGUK Field Training Exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.23.2023

    Photo by Maj. Rebecca Lambert 

    65th Medical Brigade

    65TH Medical Brigade conducted training with Republic of Korea-Army (ROKA) counterparts in the annual HOGUK exercise executed in October 2023.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 21:32
    Photo ID: 8245874
    VIRIN: 231024-A-PF245-7223
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 341.52 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 65TH Medical Brigade and the Annual HOGUK Field Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Rebecca Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

