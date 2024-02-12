Date Taken: 10.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 21:32 Photo ID: 8245871 VIRIN: 231024-A-PF245-1734 Resolution: 480x640 Size: 126.39 KB Location: KR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 65TH Medical Brigade and the Annual HOGUK Field Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Rebecca Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.