    NH National Guard and Salvadoran military leaders meet during State Partnership Program exchange [Image 3 of 3]

    NH National Guard and Salvadoran military leaders meet during State Partnership Program exchange

    SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    From left, Salvadoran Defense Minister René Merino is gifted an encased “New Hampshire Guardsman Magazine” article and challenge coins by NH Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities on Feb. 16, 2024, during the latest international State Partnership Program exchange in San Salvador. The framed article features Merino’s son, Teniente Rodrigo Merino, whose squad of five lieutenants from the Salvadoran navy, artillery and infantry took first place in the team competition of the 2023 New Hampshire National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match held Sept. 6 to 8, 2023, at Fort Devens, Mass. Key leaders met at the Ministry of Defense to discuss current and future engagements and to reaffirm a commitment to the SPP. The latest visit features an exchange between Guard and Salvadoran military Humvee mechanics and a KC-46 flyover at the Ilopango Air Show, featuring a performance by the 39th Army Band. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 20:40
    Location: SAN SALVADOR, SV
    This work, NH National Guard and Salvadoran military leaders meet during State Partnership Program exchange [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Key NH National Guard and Salvadoran military leaders meet during State Partnership Program exchange
    Key NH National Guard and Salvadoran military leaders meet during State Partnership Program exchange
    NH National Guard and Salvadoran military leaders meet during State Partnership Program exchange

    Johnston
    NHNationalGuard
    Mikolaities
    Merino

