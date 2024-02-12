From left, Salvadoran Defense Minister René Merino is gifted an encased “New Hampshire Guardsman Magazine” article and challenge coins by NH Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities on Feb. 16, 2024, during the latest international State Partnership Program exchange in San Salvador. The framed article features Merino’s son, Teniente Rodrigo Merino, whose squad of five lieutenants from the Salvadoran navy, artillery and infantry took first place in the team competition of the 2023 New Hampshire National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match held Sept. 6 to 8, 2023, at Fort Devens, Mass. Key leaders met at the Ministry of Defense to discuss current and future engagements and to reaffirm a commitment to the SPP. The latest visit features an exchange between Guard and Salvadoran military Humvee mechanics and a KC-46 flyover at the Ilopango Air Show, featuring a performance by the 39th Army Band. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 20:40 Photo ID: 8245863 VIRIN: 240216-Z-HA185-1254 Resolution: 4325x3089 Size: 2.97 MB Location: SAN SALVADOR, SV Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NH National Guard and Salvadoran military leaders meet during State Partnership Program exchange [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.