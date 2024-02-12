Key NH National Guard and Salvadoran military leaders meet during State Partnership Program exchange

Command Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter of the 157th Air Refueling Wing presents a scale model of the unit’s Boeing KC-46A Pegasus “Spirit of Portsmouth” aircraft to Sargento Mayor Demar Garcia of the Salvadoran military Feb. 16, 2024, during a State Partnership Program exchange in San Salvador. Key leaders met at the Ministry of Defense to discuss current and future engagements and to reaffirm a commitment to the SPP. The latest visit features an exchange between Guard and Salvadoran military Humvee mechanics and a KC-46 flyover at the Ilopango Air Show, featuring a performance by the 39th Army Band. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)
