From left, Salvadoran Defense Minister René Merino convenes with NH Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities and representatives from the U.S. Embassy and New Hampshire National Guard on Feb. 16, 2024, during a State Partnership Program exchange in San Salvador. Key leaders met at the Ministry of Defense to discuss current and future engagements and to reaffirm a commitment to the SPP. The latest visit features an exchange between Guard and Salvadoran military Humvee mechanics and a KC-46 flyover at the Ilopango Air Show, featuring a performance by the 39th Army Band. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2024 20:40
|Photo ID:
|8245862
|VIRIN:
|240216-Z-HA185-1094
|Resolution:
|5297x2980
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|SAN SALVADOR, SV
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Key NH National Guard and Salvadoran military leaders meet during State Partnership Program exchange [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT