    Key NH National Guard and Salvadoran military leaders meet during State Partnership Program exchange [Image 2 of 3]

    Key NH National Guard and Salvadoran military leaders meet during State Partnership Program exchange

    SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    From left, Salvadoran Defense Minister René Merino convenes with NH Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities and representatives from the U.S. Embassy and New Hampshire National Guard on Feb. 16, 2024, during a State Partnership Program exchange in San Salvador. Key leaders met at the Ministry of Defense to discuss current and future engagements and to reaffirm a commitment to the SPP. The latest visit features an exchange between Guard and Salvadoran military Humvee mechanics and a KC-46 flyover at the Ilopango Air Show, featuring a performance by the 39th Army Band. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    IMAGE INFO

