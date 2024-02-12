(Feb. 15, 2024) YOKOSUKA, Japan

Rear Adm. Young-su Kim, Deputy Commander, Republic of Korea Fleet (ROKFLT) poses for a picture with Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Task Force (CTF) 71, Feb. 15. The ROKFLT delegation visited CTF 71 for staff talks hosted between the two nations. CTF 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 is the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ronan Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 18:19 Photo ID: 8245787 VIRIN: 240215-N-EK538-5598 Resolution: 1243x1243 Size: 347.27 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROKFLT Delegation Visits CTF 71 [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Ronan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.