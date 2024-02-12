(Feb. 15, 2024) YOKOSUKA, Japan
Rear Adm. Young-su Kim, Deputy Commander, Republic of Korea Fleet (ROKFLT) poses for a picture with Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Task Force (CTF) 71, Feb. 15. The ROKFLT delegation visited CTF 71 for staff talks hosted between the two nations. CTF 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 is the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ronan Williams)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2024 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8245787
|VIRIN:
|240215-N-EK538-5598
|Resolution:
|1243x1243
|Size:
|347.27 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROKFLT Delegation Visits CTF 71 [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Ronan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT